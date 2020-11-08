Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s Soar Above Aviano [Image 3 of 3]

    • F-16s Soar Above Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron taxis on the a flightline at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 11, 2020. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable, compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks. The 510th FS is assigned to the 31st Operations Group which prepares fighter pilots, controllers, and support personnel to execute U.S. and NATO war plans and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Kevin Sommer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 07:52
    VIRIN: 200811-F-RA696-1062
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
