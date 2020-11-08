F-16s Soar Above Aviano

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron flies above Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 11, 2020. The 555th FS provides combat airpower to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders in order to meet national security objectives. In 1994, the fighter squadron was honored by being given the distinction of flying the greatest fighter in the world, the single seat, supersonic, multi-role, 9G F-16C. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron)

