    F-16s Soar Above Aviano [Image 1 of 3]

    F-16s Soar Above Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron flies above Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 11, 2020. The 555th FS provides combat airpower to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders in order to meet national security objectives. In 1994, the fighter squadron was honored by being given the distinction of flying the greatest fighter in the world, the single seat, supersonic, multi-role, 9G F-16C. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 07:52
    Photo ID: 6319930
    VIRIN: 200811-F-RA696-1138
    Resolution: 4837x3226
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s Soar Above Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    take off
    510 FS
    Fighter Squadron
    f-16 fighting falcon
    air-to-air combat
    555 FS

