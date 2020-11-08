F-16s Soar Above Aviano

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron taxis on the a flightline at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 11, 2020. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable, compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks. The 510th FS is assigned to the 31st Operations Group which prepares fighter pilots, controllers, and support personnel to execute U.S. and NATO war plans and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Kevin Sommer)

