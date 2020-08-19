Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, attends his first weekly CO’s radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia onboard NSF Diego Garcia Aug. 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/ released.

Date Taken: 08.19.2020