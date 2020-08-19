Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO's Radio Show [Image 1 of 2]

    CO's Radio Show

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen hosts the CO’s radio show where Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, addresses the island during his first weekly CO’s radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia onboard NSF Diego Garcia Aug. 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/ released.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO's Radio Show [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Captian
    Navy
    Sailor
    NSF Diego Garcia
    BIOT

