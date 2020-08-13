During a recent command visit in the Central Command Area of Responsibility Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, command team of Task Force Spartan and the 42nd Infantry Division visited Soldiers on August 13, 2020 and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for their quality of service allowing the continued success of the Task Force's Mission.



"You are part of the 1% of the population of the U.S. in the military." -Major General Ferrari.

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
This work, Task Force Spartan Commander Visits Troops [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Trevor Cullen