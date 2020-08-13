Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Commander Visits Troops [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force Spartan Commander Visits Troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    During a recent command visit in the Central Command Area of Responsibility Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, command team of Task Force Spartan and the 42nd Infantry Division visited Soldiers on August 13, 2020 and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for their quality of service allowing the continued success of the Task Force's Mission.

    "You are part of the 1% of the population of the U.S. in the military." -Major General Ferrari.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Commander Visits Troops [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    42nd Infantry Division
    Army strong
    Army
    New York Army National Guard
    Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Operation Spartan Shield

