    Sailors Participate In Misawa COMREL [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors Participate In Misawa COMREL

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200819-N-RC734-1094

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa and Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 participate in a community relations (COMREL) project at Edgren Middle/High School on Misawa Air base. During the COMREL the Sailors helped assemble and move furniture, move study materials and set up classrooms for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:59
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate In Misawa COMREL [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

