200819-N-RC734-1063



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa and Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 participate in a community relations (COMREL) project on Edgren Middle/High School at Misawa Air base. During the COMREL the Sailors helped assemble and move furniture, move study materials and set up classrooms for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:59 Photo ID: 6319888 VIRIN: 200819-N-RC734-1063 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.45 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Participate In Misawa COMREL [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.