USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2020) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) arrives at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility in Souda Bay, Greece, August 18, 2020. Williams made a routine logisitcs stop at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility in Souda Bay while on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., aliied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)
|08.18.2020
|08.19.2020 02:11
|6319806
|200818-N-AZ866-0143
|6000x3949
|1.9 MB
|GR
|1
|0
|0
