Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2020) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, August 18, 2020. Williams made a routine logisitcs stop at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility in Souda Bay while on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., aliied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 02:11
    Photo ID: 6319805
    VIRIN: 200818-N-AZ866-0005
    Resolution: 5864x3909
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    USS Hershel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT