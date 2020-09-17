Sapper Company Port Operations

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas H. Tockarshewsky assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and civilians in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 22:57
|Photo ID:
|6319711
|VIRIN:
|200917-A-NO077-791
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
