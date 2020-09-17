U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas H. Tockarshewsky assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and civilians in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 22:57 Photo ID: 6319711 VIRIN: 200917-A-NO077-791 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.2 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sapper Company Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.