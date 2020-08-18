Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapper Company Port Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Sapper Company Port Operations

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas H. Tockarshewsky assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and civilians in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

