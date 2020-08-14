Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial service held former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director [Image 65 of 65]

    Memorial service held former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The cover of the program bulletin for Fort McCoy community members and friends and family of James C. Hamilton III gathered for a socially distanced memorial service is shown Aug. 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hamilton was the former director of the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy who passed away unexpectedly. He was a 45-year federal service employee. Dozens attended the service observing COVID-19 preventative safety measures. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

