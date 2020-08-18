Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Memorial service held for former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director

    Memorial service held former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director

    Memorial service held former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members and friends and family of James C. Hamilton III gathered for a socially distanced memorial service Aug. 14, 2020, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Hamilton was the former director of the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy who passed away unexpectedly.

    He was a 45-year federal service employee.

    Dozens attended the service observing COVID-19 preventative safety measures.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

