Photo Essay: Memorial service held for former Fort McCoy DPW, DES director

Fort McCoy community members and friends and family of James C. Hamilton III gathered for a socially distanced memorial service Aug. 14, 2020, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Hamilton was the former director of the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy who passed away unexpectedly.
He was a 45-year federal service employee.
Dozens attended the service observing COVID-19 preventative safety measures.
