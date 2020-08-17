Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer 1st Class promotion ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Petty Officer 1st Class promotion ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    200817-N-WF272-1006 PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 17, 2020) Cmdr. Kemi Elebute, center, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, reads a frocking letter to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Christopher Collins, native of Philadelphia, during a frocking ceremony held at the command’s headquarters. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

