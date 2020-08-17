200817-N-WF272-1016 PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 17, 2020) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Christopher Collins, from Philadelphia, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is pinned by his wife during a frocking ceremony held at the command’s headquarters. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:56 Photo ID: 6318852 VIRIN: 200817-N-WF272-1016 Resolution: 3000x2012 Size: 919.59 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Petty Officer 1st Class promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.