    Archery [Image 2 of 2]

    Archery

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    A coach and a student participant in archery class during a past Child and Youth Services clinic. Sign-ups for this year's USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Child and Youth Services sports clinics ends Aug. 23.
    (Photo by Ian Beckley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archery [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CYS sports clinics taking the place of cancelled school sports

