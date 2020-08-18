CYS sports clinics taking the place of cancelled school sports

Courtesy Photo | A coach and a student participant in archery class during a past Child and Youth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A coach and a student participant in archery class during a past Child and Youth Services clinic. Sign-ups for this year's USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Child and Youth Services sports clinics ends Aug. 23. (Photo by Ian Beckley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. ARMY GARRISON RHEINLAND-PFALZ – The COVID-19 pandemic forced Department of Defense Education Activity schools to cancel fall sports, but that doesn’t mean students can’t continue to learn fundamentals.



The garrison’s Child and Youth Services team in Kaiserslautern have created camps for cross-country, golf, soccer, volleyball, and football in Landstuhl and Sembach.



“We’re looking forward to getting these camps going,” said Darryl Harris, Kaiserslautern CYS Sports and Fitness assistant director.



Meanwhile, the sports and fitness program in Baumholder is offering clinics in golf, cross-country, and soccer. There’s also archery instead of football.



“These are skills camps,” said Marcel Fisher, Baumholder CYS Sports and Fitness director. “It’s all about fundamentals, improving agility, and expanding skills.



The camps take place over two weeks on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday schedule. Each session will last an hour to an hour and a half.



“This year will be different for us with the pandemic,” Fisher added. “But, while incorporating the mitigation efforts, the purpose of the camps is to provide positive coaching and team building.”



There will be no actual games played, and there will be no contact in the camps, including football.



“We will be doing blocking and tackling drills,” said Harris. “But, they will be hitting blocking sleds and tackling dummies instead of each other.”



Both directors said safety and risk mitigation take precedence in the instruction.



“They will disinfect when they arrive, during and after camp and, basically anytime they feel the need. Helmets, pads, and jerseys and smaller groups help with mitigation efforts as well,” Harris said. “All equipment is cleaned every day.”



Fisher added these clinics allow instructors to reach out to parents and give them an idea of what’s expected in a positive sports environment.



The camps. for 10-15 year-old boys and girls are $45 each. The signup deadline is Aug. 23.



In Kaiserslautern, call the Landstuhl Youth Sports Office at 0637-186-8375 or DSN 486-8375. In Baumholder, call 0611-143-531-2939 or DSN 531-2939.