    721 MSS EOSF: Peace of mind [Image 2 of 4]

    721 MSS EOSF: Peace of mind

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Cissna, 721st Mobility Support Squadron Expeditionary Operations Support Flight noncommissioned officer in charge, back, assists Tech. Sgt. Brian Sanchez, 721st MSS Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, with awards and decorations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug 17, 2020. Along with providing the 721st MSS Airmen logistical support, the EOSF processes awards and decorations, facilitates responses to unexpected family emergencies and attends to a myriad of additional duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

