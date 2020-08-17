U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Landon Wilkerson, 721st Mobility Support Squadron Expeditionary Operations Support Flight supervisor, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Cissna, 721st MSS EOSF noncommissioned officer in charge, sort through documents in their office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug 17, 2020. Wilkerson and Cissna are responsible for ensuring Airmen deployed to the 721st MSS are taken care of logistically so they can focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6318559
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-EQ901-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 721 MSS EOSF: Peace of mind [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
