    721 MSS EOSF: Peace of mind [Image 1 of 4]

    721 MSS EOSF: Peace of mind

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Landon Wilkerson, 721st Mobility Support Squadron Expeditionary Operations Support Flight supervisor, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Cissna, 721st MSS EOSF noncommissioned officer in charge, sort through documents in their office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug 17, 2020. Wilkerson and Cissna are responsible for ensuring Airmen deployed to the 721st MSS are taken care of logistically so they can focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 07:42
    VIRIN: 200817-F-EQ901-1004
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
