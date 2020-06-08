Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MND-NE WELCOMES SECOND DEPUTY COMMANDER

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Multinational Division North East's new Deputy Commander, Czech Army Brig. Gen. Pavel Lipka spoke at his welcome ceremony at the Division headquarters in Elblag, Poland on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational Division
    Poland
    Czech Army

