Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MND-NE WELCOMES SECOND DEPUTY COMMANDER

    MND-NE WELCOMES SECOND DEPUTY COMMANDER

    Photo By Lt. Col. Ryan Donald | Multinational Division North East's new Deputy Commander, Czech Army Brig. Gen. Pavel...... read more read more

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    08.18.2020

    Story by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Multinational Division North East, MND-NE, welcomed its new Deputy Commander, Czech Army Brig. Gen. Pavel Lipka, at a ceremony here on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
    Lipka most recently served as the Deputy Commander, Land Forces in the Czech Armed Forces.
    “As of last weekend I follow one motto, ‘Facta, Verbis Potentiora’ it means deeds are more powerful than words,” Lipka told the headquarters during the ceremony.
    Lipka is no stranger to MND-NE, he first visited the headquarters on Dec. 13, 2017, as the commander of the Czech Army’s 7th Mechanized Brigade. During his visit, he discussed the structure, equipment, and tasks carried out by his unit.
    Lipka becomes the second Deputy Commander for the command after replacing Czech Brig. Gen. Karel Rehka. The Czech Republic selected Rehka for the position of Director of the National Office for Cyber and Information Security.
    The Multinational Division North East Headquarters mission is to coordinate activities of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups deployed in Lithuania and Poland. These tasks consist of the coordination of training and increasing situational awareness in the region. Moreover, the Headquarters is to be ready to carry out collective defence operations in accordance with Article V of the Washington Treaty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 05:51
    Story ID: 376216
    Location: ELBLAG, PL 
    Hometown: TRINEC, CZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MND-NE WELCOMES SECOND DEPUTY COMMANDER, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational Division
    Poland
    Czech
    Deputy Commander
    Czech Army
    MND-NE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT