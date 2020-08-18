MND-NE WELCOMES SECOND DEPUTY COMMANDER

Multinational Division North East, MND-NE, welcomed its new Deputy Commander, Czech Army Brig. Gen. Pavel Lipka, at a ceremony here on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Lipka most recently served as the Deputy Commander, Land Forces in the Czech Armed Forces.

“As of last weekend I follow one motto, ‘Facta, Verbis Potentiora’ it means deeds are more powerful than words,” Lipka told the headquarters during the ceremony.

Lipka is no stranger to MND-NE, he first visited the headquarters on Dec. 13, 2017, as the commander of the Czech Army’s 7th Mechanized Brigade. During his visit, he discussed the structure, equipment, and tasks carried out by his unit.

Lipka becomes the second Deputy Commander for the command after replacing Czech Brig. Gen. Karel Rehka. The Czech Republic selected Rehka for the position of Director of the National Office for Cyber and Information Security.

The Multinational Division North East Headquarters mission is to coordinate activities of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups deployed in Lithuania and Poland. These tasks consist of the coordination of training and increasing situational awareness in the region. Moreover, the Headquarters is to be ready to carry out collective defence operations in accordance with Article V of the Washington Treaty.

