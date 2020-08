U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment conduct a patrol through the woods during training exercise Saber Junction 20, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 04:44 Photo ID: 6318495 VIRIN: 200813-A-ZA034-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.37 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Across the bog [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.