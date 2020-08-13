Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On patrol [Image 2 of 5]

    On patrol

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment conduct a patrol through the woods during training exercise Saber Junction 20, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 04:43
    Photo ID: 6318492
    VIRIN: 200813-A-ZA034-1006
    Resolution: 5917x4066
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On patrol [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Time or AT4 Rocket Launchers
    On patrol
    On patrol
    On patrol
    Across the bog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    JMRC
    173 Airborne Brigade
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    173ibct-a

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT