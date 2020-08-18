3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF rapid deployment drill

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade watch as an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 is prepared for takeoff during a flyaway drill on the flight line of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. The MEB continues to conduct essential, realistic training while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and are prepared to deploy in support of our allies and partners throughout the region. 3d MEB is structured to rapidly respond to crisis around the globe immediately, effectively, and efficiently, whether they are humanitarian or combat-related. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

