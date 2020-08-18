Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF rapid deployment drill [Image 11 of 12]

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF rapid deployment drill

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Bailey Hart, right, and Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Aiken, left, conduct a radio check with a medium gain satellite communication antenna to establish a communications link with the III Marine Expeditionary Force command center during a flyaway drill on the flight line of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. Hart is a radio operator and Aiken is a communication support team chief, both with 7th Communication Battalion. The MEB continues to conduct essential, realistic training while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and are prepared to deploy in support of our allies and partners throughout the region. 3d MEB is structured to rapidly respond to crisis around the globe immediately, effectively, and efficiently, whether they are humanitarian or combat-related. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 04:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF rapid deployment drill [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    drill
    Japan
    Okinawa
    osprey
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    navy
    marines
    flyoff
    iii mef
    3d MEB
    airbase

