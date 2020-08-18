3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF rapid deployment drill

U.S. Marine Cpl. Bailey Hart, right, and Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Aiken, left, conduct a radio check with a medium gain satellite communication antenna to establish a communications link with the III Marine Expeditionary Force command center during a flyaway drill on the flight line of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. Hart is a radio operator and Aiken is a communication support team chief, both with 7th Communication Battalion. The MEB continues to conduct essential, realistic training while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and are prepared to deploy in support of our allies and partners throughout the region. 3d MEB is structured to rapidly respond to crisis around the globe immediately, effectively, and efficiently, whether they are humanitarian or combat-related. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

