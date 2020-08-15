Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Nanook [Image 3 of 9]

    Operation Nanook

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200815-N-NQ285-1257 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jon Brand, Dublin, Ohio, assigned to the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, performs a search-and-rescue live-hoist drill on the ship's flight deck August 15, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

