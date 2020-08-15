200815-N-NQ285-1261 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jon Brand, Dublin, Ohio, assigned to the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, performs a search-and-rescue live-hoist drill on the ship's flight deck August 15, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6317983 VIRIN: 200815-N-NQ285-1261 Resolution: 3110x4354 Size: 706.05 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Nanook [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.