    Iowa National Guard responds to derecho [Image 2 of 4]

    Iowa National Guard responds to derecho

    IA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Iowa National Guard Soldiers with the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion respond to eastern Iowa to help cleanup efforts in the wake of last week’s derecho. The Soldiers reported to Linn County on Aug. 14 to remove debris from critical infrastructure like power lines and roadways to help restore electricity to affected areas. In the first three days of response efforts, the Soldiers moved nearly 2.25 million pounds of debris and cleared the equivalent of 68 city blocks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 16:51
    Photo ID: 6317957
    VIRIN: 200817-Z-XX000-013
    Resolution: 1280x848
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: IA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    disaster response
    debris
    Iowa National Guard
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Marion
    Cedar Rapids
    derecho
    224th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Linn County

