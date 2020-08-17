Iowa National Guard responds to derecho

Iowa National Guard Soldiers with the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion respond to eastern Iowa to help cleanup efforts in the wake of last week’s derecho. The Soldiers reported to Linn County on Aug. 14 to remove debris from critical infrastructure like power lines and roadways to help restore electricity to affected areas. In the first three days of response efforts, the Soldiers moved nearly 2.25 million pounds of debris and cleared the equivalent of 68 city blocks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Everett)

