Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    Norfolk, Va. (August 13, 2020) Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion Ten (NCHB-10), offload a container onto a flatbed trailer at DDNV’s Pier 8, supporting Operation Pacer Goose, an annual resupply mission to Thule Air Base, Greenland. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Olson /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 16:13
    Photo ID: 6317844
    VIRIN: 200813-N-VE024-0002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 575.01 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose
    Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mission Complete: Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose

    TAGS

    NECC
    NAVELSG
    DLA
    NCHB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT