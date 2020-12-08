Norfolk, Va. (August 13, 2020) Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion Ten (NCHB-10), offload a container onto a flatbed trailer at DDNV’s Pier 8, supporting Operation Pacer Goose, an annual resupply mission to Thule Air Base, Greenland. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Olson /Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6317844
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-VE024-0002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|575.01 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission Complete: Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose
LEAVE A COMMENT