Norfolk, Va. (August 13, 2020) Capt. Kurt Williams (right), Deputy Commander of Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, receives an overview of operations from Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Ferguson (left), during the offload of MV Magothy in support of the 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Olson /Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6317843
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-VE024-0001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|732.69 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission Complete: Navy Cargo Handlers Complete 68th edition of Operation Pacer Goose
