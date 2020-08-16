Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-112th Field Artillery new 1st Sgt. [Image 1 of 7]

    3-112th Field Artillery new 1st Sgt.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    A U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Benedicks, with the New Jersey National Guard’s Charlie Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team holds the unit flag during a change of authority ceremony on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

