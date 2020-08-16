U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Angel Rosario is receives his updated rank during a ceremony as he assumes duties as the new 1st Sgt. for Charlie Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6317709
|VIRIN:
|200816-Z-NI803-0213
|Resolution:
|6546x4364
|Size:
|15.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, 3-112th Field Artillery new 1st Sgt. [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
