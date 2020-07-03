Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi pilots attend Women in Aviation Conference

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi pilots attend Women in Aviation Conference

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Two pilots from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Chisti attend the Women in Aviation conference Mar. 7, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. The conference provided a great opportunity to connect with pilots and aircrew spanning from Alaska to Puerto Rico while Vice Commandant, Adm. Charles Ray, also touched on the importance of mentorship and advocacy, and participated in small group mentorship sessions with some of the Coast Guard’s most successful female leadership within the aviation community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    USCG
    Orlando
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Pilots
    Vice Commandant
    Women in Aviation
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Adm. Charles Ray
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

