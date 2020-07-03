Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi pilots attend Women in Aviation Conference

Two pilots from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Chisti attend the Women in Aviation conference Mar. 7, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. The conference provided a great opportunity to connect with pilots and aircrew spanning from Alaska to Puerto Rico while Vice Commandant, Adm. Charles Ray, also touched on the importance of mentorship and advocacy, and participated in small group mentorship sessions with some of the Coast Guard’s most successful female leadership within the aviation community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6317431
|VIRIN:
|200307-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|960x776
|Size:
|127.74 KB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
