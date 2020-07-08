Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, (center) thanks the Soldiers from the 32nd Hospital Center and 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, Aug. 7 at the North Fort screening site for their hard work in setting up an onsite location capable of administering COVID-19 screening to Soldiers during rotation 20-08. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major, (left) stands at his side. Frank then presented the Soldiers with the Commanding General's Certificate of Achievement. In addition, some Soldiers received commendation medals.

