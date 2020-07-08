Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, (center) thanks the Soldiers from the 32nd Hospital Center and 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, Aug. 7 at the North Fort screening site for their hard work in setting up an onsite location capable of administering COVID-19 screening to Soldiers during rotation 20-08. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major, (left) stands at his side. Frank then presented the Soldiers with the Commanding General's Certificate of Achievement. In addition, some Soldiers received commendation medals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:07
    VIRIN: 200807-A-WU691-482
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site
    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site

