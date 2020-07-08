Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Polk Soldiers awarded for work at North Fort Screening Site

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general (left), presents the Commanding General's Certificate of Achievement to Sgt. Keegan Reeves, 509th Inf Reg line medic and squad leader, at an award ceremony Aug. 7 at the North Fort screening site.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:07
    VIRIN: 200807-A-WU691-548
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
