Sgt. Patrick Maher, Delta Troop, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, ran into traffic on a four-lane highway near Fort Polk, La., and secured a young child who had followed his dog into the roadway, likely saving the child's life. Seconds after removing the child from traffic, the youngsters dog was struck by a vehicle and killed.
08.12.2020
08.17.2020
|6317170
|200812-A-NY219-157
|1190x832
|778.25 KB
FORT POLK, LA, US
|2
|0
|0
Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate
