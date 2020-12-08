Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate [Image 2 of 2]

    Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Patrick Maher, Delta Troop, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, ran into traffic on a four-lane highway near Fort Polk, La., and secured a young child who had followed his dog into the roadway, likely saving the child's life. Seconds after removing the child from traffic, the youngsters dog was struck by a vehicle and killed.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:03
    VIRIN: 200812-A-NY219-157
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commander
    1st Battalion
    Delta Troop
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos
    Sgt. Patrick Maher
    Retired Navy (Capt.) Donald J. Stafford
    Lt. Col. John H. Moltz
    Command Sgt. Maj. Vladimir A. Querales

