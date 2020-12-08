Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate

Sgt. Patrick Maher, Delta Troop, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, ran into traffic on a four-lane highway near Fort Polk, La., and secured a young child who had followed his dog into the roadway, likely saving the child's life. Seconds after removing the child from traffic, the youngsters dog was struck by a vehicle and killed.

