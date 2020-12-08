Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate [Image 1 of 2]

    Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Troy Bradford, Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, was recently commended by Col. Ryan B. Wylie, commander, 198th Infantry Brigade One Station Training Unit, Fort Benning, Ga., for bringing concerns with the unit's COVID-19 protocols to the attention of the OSUT leadership, resulting in changes that provided better care for Soldiers held in quarantine.

