Staff Sgt. Troy Bradford, Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Geronimos, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, was recently commended by Col. Ryan B. Wylie, commander, 198th Infantry Brigade One Station Training Unit, Fort Benning, Ga., for bringing concerns with the unit's COVID-19 protocols to the attention of the OSUT leadership, resulting in changes that provided better care for Soldiers held in quarantine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:03 Photo ID: 6317169 VIRIN: 200812-A-NY219-119 Resolution: 1190x1461 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moral courage personified: Geronimo NCOs set standard for peers to emulate [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.