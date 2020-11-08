Team ADAB uses green initiatives to beat the heat

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates - Staff Sgt. Seth Sammons (left) and Senior Airman Joshua Hancock, both members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, repair an electrical plug August 11, 2020 here. The 380th ECES have numerous projects in work as part of an effort to conserve power throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor)

