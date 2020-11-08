Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team ADAB uses green initiatives to beat the heat

    Team ADAB uses green initiatives to beat the heat

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates - Staff Sgt. Seth Sammons (left) and Senior Airman Joshua Hancock, both members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, repair a light fixture August 11, 2020 here. The 380th ECES are installing LED lights in multiple buildings in an effort to conserve power throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 05:51
    VIRIN: 200811-F-OW851-0001
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    This work, Team ADAB uses green initiatives to beat the heat [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team ADAB uses green initiatives to beat the heat

