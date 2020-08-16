Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Pilots Earn DLQ Qualifications aboard USS Antietam

    Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Pilots Earn DLQ Qualifications aboard USS Antietam

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200816-N-VF045-1089
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luiebrian Alcantara, from Stockton, Calif., stands by as chock and chain as an SH-60K from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), prepares to take off of the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

