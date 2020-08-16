Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Pilots Earn DLQ Qualifications aboard USS Antietam

200816-N-VF045-1089

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luiebrian Alcantara, from Stockton, Calif., stands by as chock and chain as an SH-60K from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), prepares to take off of the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 08.16.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA