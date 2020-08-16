200816-N-VF045-1084

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luiebrian Alcantara, from Stockton, Calif., left, and Machinery Repairman 1st Class Jerome Hill, from Kansas City, Mo., stand by as an SH-60K from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), lands on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)



PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Pilots Earn DLQ Qualifications aboard USS Antietam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.