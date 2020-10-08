U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade perform air assaults for Saber Junction 20 on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, August 10, 2020. These exercises are key elements in the movement capabilities of U.S. troops in Europe and this exercise better prepares the participants involved in this training.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 05:22
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
This work, 12th CAB and 173rd air assault into Hohenfels for Saber Junction 20, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS
