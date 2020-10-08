Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB and 173rd air assault into Hohenfels for Saber Junction 20 [Image 19 of 22]

    12th CAB and 173rd air assault into Hohenfels for Saber Junction 20

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade perform air assaults for Saber Junction 20 on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, August 10, 2020. These exercises are key elements in the movement capabilities of U.S. troops in Europe and this exercise better prepares the participants involved in this training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 05:22
    Photo ID: 6317028
    VIRIN: 200810-A-KM584-665
    Resolution: 6154x7692
    Size: 26.69 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB and 173rd air assault into Hohenfels for Saber Junction 20 [Image 22 of 22], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

