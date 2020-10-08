12th CAB and 173rd air assault into Hohenfels for Saber Junction 20

Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade dismount a CH-47 Chinook from B Co, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion on the morning of Aug. 10. Blackhawks and Chinooks from the battalion flew multiple air assault missions Monday in support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade's infiltration into Hohenfels Training Area for Saber Junction 20. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
