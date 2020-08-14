Airman Leadership School Class 20-F

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Schmidt, 31st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, left, poses for a picture and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon R. Toledo, 606th Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, center, receives the John Levitow Award during an Airman Leadership School graduation and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, poses for a picture at Aviano Air Base, Italy Aug. 14, 2020. The John Levitow Award was in honor of Sgt. John Levitow for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. The award is presented to the student that demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

