Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Schmidt, 31st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, left, poses for a picture and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon R. Toledo, 606th Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, center, receives the John Levitow Award during an Airman Leadership School graduation and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, poses for a picture at Aviano Air Base, Italy Aug. 14, 2020. The John Levitow Award was in honor of Sgt. John Levitow for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. The award is presented to the student that demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 02:25
    Photo ID: 6316995
    VIRIN: 200814-F-ZX177-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.11 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School Class 20-F [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F
    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    606ACS
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT