U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Schmidt, 31st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, left, poses for a picture and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Fisher, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, center, receives the Commandant Award during an Airman Leadership School graduation and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, poses for a picture at Aviano Air Base, Italy Aug. 14, 2020.The Commandant Award is presented to the student who has displayed all the characteristics of an effective leader, but is not solely based on academic standings. Class 20-F was the first Airman Leadership School class at Aviano to physically attend-COVID-19, with a total of 24 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 02:25 Photo ID: 6316994 VIRIN: 200814-F-ZX177-1005 Resolution: 6640x4432 Size: 14.8 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership School Class 20-F [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.