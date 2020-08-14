Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F [Image 1 of 2]

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Schmidt, 31st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, left, poses for a picture and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Fisher, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, center, receives the Commandant Award during an Airman Leadership School graduation and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, poses for a picture at Aviano Air Base, Italy Aug. 14, 2020.The Commandant Award is presented to the student who has displayed all the characteristics of an effective leader, but is not solely based on academic standings. Class 20-F was the first Airman Leadership School class at Aviano to physically attend-COVID-19, with a total of 24 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 02:25
    Photo ID: 6316994
    VIRIN: 200814-F-ZX177-1005
    Resolution: 6640x4432
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School Class 20-F [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F
    Airman Leadership School Class 20-F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    31LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT