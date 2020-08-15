Rapid Assessment

U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Born from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducts a rapid trauma assessment at a mass casualty exercise during Saber Jucnction 20, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hohenfels Training Area. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year’s exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck)

